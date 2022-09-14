Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,044 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,857% compared to the average daily volume of 131 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 1,739,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,718. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $915,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

