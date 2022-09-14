TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Lowered to $64.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $49.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.