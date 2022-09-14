Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Trading Down 1.5%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Total Access Communication Public Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Total Access Communication Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 5.41%.

About Total Access Communication Public

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

