Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS TKGSY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 6,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

