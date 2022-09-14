Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the August 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Todos Medical Trading Down 1.4 %
TOMDF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.02. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.64.
About Todos Medical
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Todos Medical (TOMDF)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.