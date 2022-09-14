Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the August 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

TOMDF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.02. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.64.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

