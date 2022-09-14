TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

TLG Acquisition One stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,249. TLG Acquisition One has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

