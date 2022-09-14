Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,084. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.04.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 21.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.