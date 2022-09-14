The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $175.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.22 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average of $170.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

