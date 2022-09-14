The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Up 731.7% in August

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 731.7% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on RSTGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Restaurant Group stock remained flat at $0.85 on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)
