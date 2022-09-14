The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Up 1,075.9% in August

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 1,075.9% from the August 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The OLB Group Trading Down 7.2 %

OLB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The OLB Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The OLB Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

