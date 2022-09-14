The Lovesac Company to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lovesac in a report issued on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Lovesac Trading Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

