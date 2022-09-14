The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

