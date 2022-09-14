The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 962,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,105 shares of company stock worth $20,424,657. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

