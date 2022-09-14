The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lowered by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,341. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

