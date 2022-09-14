TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 264,505 shares.The stock last traded at $102.09 and had previously closed at $102.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TFI International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.