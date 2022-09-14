TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 264,505 shares.The stock last traded at $102.09 and had previously closed at $102.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.
TFI International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of TFI International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also
