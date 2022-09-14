Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $8,116,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
