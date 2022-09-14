Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $8,116,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.