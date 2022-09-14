Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLAP. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Insider Transactions at Terran Orbital

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 150,368 shares of company stock valued at $724,548 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

