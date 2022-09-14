Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLAP. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.
Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
