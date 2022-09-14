Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target Lowered to €6.40 at Credit Suisse Group

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEZNY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 57,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

