Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 148,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

EMF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,985. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

