Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 737.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMSNY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Temenos Price Performance

Temenos stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,227. Temenos has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $168.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading

