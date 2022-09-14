Teloscoin Market Capitalization Tops $409,654.25 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $409,654.25 and $195.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00094140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00069571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00031592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain.”

