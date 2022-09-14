Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.23. 43,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,056,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Tellurian by 27.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $15,400,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,568,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 211.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 1,896,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,698,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

