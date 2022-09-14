Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 5%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.23. 43,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,056,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Tellurian Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93.
Institutional Trading of Tellurian
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tellurian (TELL)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.