Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 99,872 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 113 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

