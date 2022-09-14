Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TARO opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

