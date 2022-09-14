Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TEDU opened at $7.37 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -0.71.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

