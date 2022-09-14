TABOO TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $13.40 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a total market cap of $13.40 million and $116,637.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.

About TABOO TOKEN

TABOO TOKEN was first traded on May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. The official website for TABOO TOKEN is taboo.community. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TABOO TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TABOO TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

