T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,979,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 246,581 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.8% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.56% of T-Mobile US worth $895,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

