Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.37

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.37 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 190.80 ($2.31). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 192.70 ($2.33), with a volume of 3,095,660 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.83. The stock has a market cap of £815.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.89.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome bought 70,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £132,300 ($159,859.84). In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Also, insider Michael Willome purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $17,896,000 in the last quarter.

About Synthomer

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.