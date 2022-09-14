Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCMWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. 24,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,256. The stock has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. Swisscom has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $61.42.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

