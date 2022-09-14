SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SwftCoin has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.04 or 0.99997723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,004.22 or 0.99853856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00065892 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swft.pro/#/home. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. Telegram | BitcoinTalk | Medium | Github | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

