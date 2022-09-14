Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 636,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SGTZY remained flat at $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.
