Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 636,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SGTZY remained flat at $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia. It also refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, bitumen, and roofing materials.

