Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. CIBC dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 366.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.54. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$15.06.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,588.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,671,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,611,463.19.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Recommended Stories

