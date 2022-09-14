Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of SNMCY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 13,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

