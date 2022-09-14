Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.93

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $11.89. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 157,207 shares trading hands.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

