Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

