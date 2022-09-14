Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Stolt-Nielsen stock remained flat at $24.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $24.15.
