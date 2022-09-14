StockNews.com Upgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Hold

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Benchmark lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 208,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.