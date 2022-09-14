StockNews.com Upgrades Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Hold

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 208,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

