StockNews.com Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Hold

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

