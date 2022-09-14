StockNews.com Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Hold

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.
Nucor Price Performance
Shares of NUE stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Nucor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
