StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.24.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
