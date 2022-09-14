StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

