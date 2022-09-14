StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -1.69.
Eltek Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.