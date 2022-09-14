StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -1.69.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

