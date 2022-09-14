StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,972.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

