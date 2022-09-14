StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
