StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

