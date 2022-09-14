StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $224.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,112 shares of company stock worth $56,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

