StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STRM. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $1.56 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

