StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.46. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

