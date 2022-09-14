StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inphi Stock Performance
Shares of IPHI stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.27. Inphi has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $185.28.
