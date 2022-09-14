StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 1.7 %

FSI stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.30. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

