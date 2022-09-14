Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,992 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 796% compared to the typical volume of 334 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. 6,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,804. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.77. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
