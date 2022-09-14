Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Nikola Put Options (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 105,600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 83,411 put options.

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Nikola has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

Institutional Trading of Nikola

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 831,160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 18,888.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 511,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKLA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

