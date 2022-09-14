Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lumen Technologies Put Options (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 48,861 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 122% compared to the average volume of 21,985 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 794,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 179,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 21,340,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,910,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

